Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $69.83. 27,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,492. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

