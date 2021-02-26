Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.18

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as high as C$19.35. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 129,079 shares changing hands.

WTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.18.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.