Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.32

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.32 and traded as high as $18.42. Weyco Group shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 15,394 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.55.
Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.