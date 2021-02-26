Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.10.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
WPM opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
