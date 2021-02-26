Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

WPM opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

