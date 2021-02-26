Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.73 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

