Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,023. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

