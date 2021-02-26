Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY stock remained flat at $$6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,937. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.