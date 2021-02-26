Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.98. 58,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,933. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

