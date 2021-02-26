Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 34.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 13.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.52. 64,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,880. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.