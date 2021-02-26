Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,273. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $179.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.