Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 594,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

