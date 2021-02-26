Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 104,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,958. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

