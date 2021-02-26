Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,825 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 2.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.49.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.75. 27,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

