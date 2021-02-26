Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 25,025 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 1,094,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,096,419. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

