Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,523. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.53.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.