Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,035 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after buying an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.17. 1,138,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

