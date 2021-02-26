Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

