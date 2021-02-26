William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $559.77 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The stock has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.91 and a 200 day moving average of $443.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.