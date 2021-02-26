William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,493 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

