William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Cavco Industries worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $208.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $231.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

