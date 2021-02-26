William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

