William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.