William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Brigham Minerals worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 162.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 856,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

