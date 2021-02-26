William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after buying an additional 266,873 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 326,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,476,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $308.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

