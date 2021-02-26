William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 296.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NetEase stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

