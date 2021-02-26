William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

