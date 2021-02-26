William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282,480 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Perspecta worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Perspecta by 12.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.