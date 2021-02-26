William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

