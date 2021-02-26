William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of CNX Resources worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

