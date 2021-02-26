William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,640 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,161 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECH opened at $32.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

