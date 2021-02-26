William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $4.77 Million in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Alamo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

