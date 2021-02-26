William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $6.15 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $32,406,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $35,205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

