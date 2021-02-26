William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $6.46 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $832,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 128.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $145.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

