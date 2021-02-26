William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $7.92 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KB Home by 176.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KB Home by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

