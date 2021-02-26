William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of HeadHunter Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.