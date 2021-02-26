William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 135,528 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Archrock worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.31 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

