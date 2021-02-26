William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Cactus worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 487,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 150,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

