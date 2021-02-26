William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 129,076 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,076 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $11,176,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $9,323,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.18 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

