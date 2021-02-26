William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,491.42 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,430.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,199.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

