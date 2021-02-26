William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

