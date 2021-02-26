William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,768,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,718,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 603,400 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

