William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,444 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,600 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $108.82 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

