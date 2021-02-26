William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

SHOP stock opened at $1,245.10 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 793.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.