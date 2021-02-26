William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of OceanFirst Financial worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

