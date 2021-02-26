Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Up 12.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. 134,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 39,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $86.40 million, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

