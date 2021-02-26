Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 1,117 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $60.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

