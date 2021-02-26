Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 174,797 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 182.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,933. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

