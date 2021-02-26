Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

