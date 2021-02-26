Wing Reaches Market Cap of $22.40 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Wing has a total market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $22.70 or 0.00048725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00481721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00081432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00074206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Wing’s total supply is 2,486,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,814 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

