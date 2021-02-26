Wing (WING) Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $22.32 or 0.00046845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00485681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00080975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00474559 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,489,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,174 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

